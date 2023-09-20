Besides anti-militancy operations, we are committed to connecting with people, says CRPF Officer

The medical camp is part of CRPF’s civic action program, an annual initiative conducted by the CRPF Srinagar sector.

A doctor treating the patient said that each medical camp, like the one organized by the 79th BN, typically treats around 300 patients.

“CRPF conducts approximately 40 to 50 medical camps every year in various areas, benefitting around 7,000 families,” he said.

Highlighting their focus, he said that they primarily target diabetic patients, hypertension patients, and individuals with metabolic disorders. “Additionally, the CRPF has undertaken deworming efforts, benefiting approximately 7,000 to 8,000 children,” he said.

The doctor said their objective is to reach the public at their doorsteps and provide them with essential medical facilities. “Beyond medical assistance, people also approach the CRPF for various types of support, we extend treatment and medications to them free of cost,” he said.