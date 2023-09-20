Besides anti-militancy operations, we are committed to connecting with people, says CRPF Officer
Srinagar, Sep 19: A senior officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday underscored their dedication to connect with the public beyond their primary role in anti-militancy operations.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the medical camp, Commandant 79BN CRPF Srinagar, Kishore Kumar emphasised their multifaceted responsibilities, including fostering strong ties with the local population.
“People should come forward openly so that others would feel that those in uniform are just like ordinary people. And we (CRPF) also want to connect with people,” he said.
The medical camp, organised by the 79th BN of CRPF, aimed to convey a message to the public that the CRPF is not solely engaged in anti-militancy operations but is equally committed to providing essential services and connecting with the community.
“The medical camp’s primary purpose was to offer treatment and distribute medication to those in need. CRPF follows up on its medical camps, ensuring that some patients receive ongoing care through the CRPF’s Madadgar initiative,” he said.
Expressing surprise at the overwhelming response from the public, the officer emphasised that CRPF is also part of the public, and “we are here to help people.”
The medical camp is part of CRPF’s civic action program, an annual initiative conducted by the CRPF Srinagar sector.
A doctor treating the patient said that each medical camp, like the one organized by the 79th BN, typically treats around 300 patients.
“CRPF conducts approximately 40 to 50 medical camps every year in various areas, benefitting around 7,000 families,” he said.
Highlighting their focus, he said that they primarily target diabetic patients, hypertension patients, and individuals with metabolic disorders. “Additionally, the CRPF has undertaken deworming efforts, benefiting approximately 7,000 to 8,000 children,” he said.
The doctor said their objective is to reach the public at their doorsteps and provide them with essential medical facilities. “Beyond medical assistance, people also approach the CRPF for various types of support, we extend treatment and medications to them free of cost,” he said.