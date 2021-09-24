‘Beyond the Classroom Lecture Series’ inaugurated at NIT

He said NIT Srinagar is proud to host such lecture series from the eminent luminaries. This lecture series takes place ten (10) times per semester during the autumn and spring semester.

“These events allow for random connections to be made that are so beneficial for the creative process, we call science. It is designed to expose our students to ongoing research and career opportunities,” Prof Sehgal said. In his message, Registrar NIT Srinagar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said that lecture series will benefit students and help them to explore more options in the field of Physics.

Prof Qazi Azhar of Michigan State University delivered the first lecture as part of the series.

The lecture was very informative and interesting. He covered many aspects of science, mentioned Ibni Al Haytum and about scientific temper.

He talked about various great Indian scientists and gave figures of Nobel Laureates. Detailed discussion about Innovation, he talked and made emphasis on conducting Science Fairs. Dr. Vijay will coordinate on behalf of the institute under the supervision of Dr. Shah M A, Head Department of Physics. Earlier Azhar, a student of Prominent Scientist Prof T Pardeep of IIT Madras delivered an extensive lecture on Materials and their applications in our day to day life.