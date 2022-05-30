BGSBU admission process to start soon : VC

Rajouri: The management of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University on Monday said that the admission process in the university is going to start soon. University administration informed that Vice Chancellor Prof. Akbar Masood chaired a high-level meeting and took stock of the preparations made for the admission process to be launched for the forthcoming academic session.
On the occasion, Prof. Akbar said that very soon, over the next few days, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University will launch an online admission process for various Postgraduate, Undergraduate and Diploma programmes offered by various Departments and Centres of the University.
The Vice-Chancellor said that the University has adopted a fully automated online system that will be available to the aspirants for filling up the admission forms and depositing the fee.
Prof. Akbar said that the online admission system will make the admission process more transparent, easy and accessible for students.
On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that the historic decision taken by the University in 2021 to slash up to 50 per cent fees in most of the academic programmes will continue for the forthcoming academic year as well.
Prof. Akbar said that to increase the enrolment of girl students in higher education, the University has decided on a 50 per cent waiver of tuition fees for the top two rank holder girl students based on the admission merit list in all postgraduate programmes.
The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the University has also decided on a 50 per cent waiver in fees for the kids of GDH employees of the varsity seeking admissions to pursue their higher studies in BGSBU.
Prof. Akbar said that this year in a historic session, BGSBU is going to introduce three new postgraduate programmes including MA Persian, MA Hindi and MA Gogri & Pahari. Prof. Akbar said that this decision will help the students of Rajouri and Poonch in particular and from across the country, in general, to pursue higher studies and research in Persian, Hindi, Gogri and Pahari languages at BGSBU.
The Vice-Chancellor said that the University has also decided to offer an elective course on the Culture and Traditions of Jammu and Kashmir in the forthcoming academic session as well.
On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor was apprised about the preparations done by the academic departments and various sections of the University for a seamless admission process.