BGSBU admission process to start soon : VC

The Vice-Chancellor said that the University has adopted a fully automated online system that will be available to the aspirants for filling up the admission forms and depositing the fee.

Prof. Akbar said that the online admission system will make the admission process more transparent, easy and accessible for students.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that the historic decision taken by the University in 2021 to slash up to 50 per cent fees in most of the academic programmes will continue for the forthcoming academic year as well.

Prof. Akbar said that to increase the enrolment of girl students in higher education, the University has decided on a 50 per cent waiver of tuition fees for the top two rank holder girl students based on the admission merit list in all postgraduate programmes.