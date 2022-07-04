BGSBU announces full fee waiver for orphan students

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice-Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, said that orphan students who will be admitted to all the PG, UG and diploma courses will get a fee waiver, which will be 100 per cent of the tuition fee.

Prof. Akbar said that this decision will benefit the students who have lost their parents and find it difficult to pursue higher education due to monetary constraints.

Prof. Akbar said that “we at BGSB University believe that monetary constraints should not be an obstacle for a student to have access to quality education.”