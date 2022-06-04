BGSBU holds educational workshop

Srinagar: Department of Mathematical Sciences, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, organised a four day workshop on SPSS in which more than 60 participants took part.

The programme began with a welcome address by the Head of the Department, Dr. Zaheer Abbas, during which he introduced the resource person to the audience and highlighted the importance of such workshops.

The resource person for the workshop was Dr. Gorav Sehgal of “Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri. In his message, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated the Department for organising the workshop which he said, “would definitely benefit research scholars and post graduate students of the department.”