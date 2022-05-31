BGSBU organises cultural programme

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Akbar Masood said that the main objective of this programme was to propagate the richness of the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir “among our new generation.”

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the Centre for holding such a purposeful event. Prof. Akbar said that Jammu and Kashmir has the distinction of having a multifaceted, variegated and unique cultural blend. The VC mentioned that the different cultural forms of Jammu and Kashmir like its architecture, fairs and festivals, rituals, seer and sagas, languages and ethnicities, embedded in an ageless period of history, speak volumes of unity and diversity in J&K. The Vice-Chancellor said that “this event is a confluence of various regional languages spoken by the people of Peer Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir.”