BGSBU to offer course on J&K culture, traditions

Srinagar: In a landmark decision, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGBSU) has decided to offer an elective course on “Culture and Traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The decision in this regard was taken in a high level meeting held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Akbar Masood. This course will be available for the students from the forthcoming academic session.

This is pertinent to mention that BGSBU has earned the distinction of being the only University in the UT of J& K which is going to offer a four-credit elective course on the Culture and Traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.