BGSBU to resume offline classes for terminal semester students from October 25

The university has however decided that only vaccinated students will be permitted to join the campus.

A meeting in this regard was convened in the University on Thursday to discuss the modalities regarding commencement of offline classes.

“After due deliberations, it was decided that offline classes for terminal semester/ final year for all Academic programmes will commence from October 25,” a university notice reads.

The notification further states that the hostel facilities will be available from October 23 for only vaccinated students.

“However, as per the guidelines of J&K government, only vaccinated students will be permitted to join the campus subject to production of vaccination certificate and Covid negative RTPCR based report of the preceding one week of arrival in the campus,” the notice reads.

It said all the Covid protocols and SoPs as per UGC guidelines as well as those of the government issued from time to time will be strictly followed by the University.

“For rest of the students, online classes will continue as usual,” the notice reads.

The University is contemplating to resume offline classes for all other semesters tentatively from November 8. “The same will be notified separately. This will also be applicable for Nursing College, Jammu and Kishtwar as well,” the notice reads.