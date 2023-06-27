Bhaderwah road mishap | Leaders anguished over loss of lives

Srinagar, June 27 : Several political leaders have expressed anguish over the loss of lives in Bhaderwah road mishap.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident.
In a condolence message, Azad said, “I send my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery.” Soon after learning about this road accident, Azad asked party workers in the area to provide assistance to injured and victim families. He has stressed on the administration to provide compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the accident and those who got injured in this road accident. Azad has prayed for speedy recovery of injured persons.
National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressing their grief over the unfortunate . They prayed for peace to the departed soul and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved households to bear the inconsolable loss.
They also sought free and best medical treatment to all the Injured in the accident and prayed for their complete and swift recovery. Among other party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Shammi Oberoi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Tanvir Sadiq, Rattan Lal Gupta, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Sajad Kichloo, Sajad Shaheen, and Sheikh Bashir Ahmed have also expressed profound grief over the incident and asked the government to provide ex gratia to victim families.