Bhaderwah road mishap | Leaders anguished over loss of lives

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident.

In a condolence message, Azad said, “I send my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery.” Soon after learning about this road accident, Azad asked party workers in the area to provide assistance to injured and victim families. He has stressed on the administration to provide compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the accident and those who got injured in this road accident. Azad has prayed for speedy recovery of injured persons.