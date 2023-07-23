Bhagwant University research scholar selected as postdoctoral fellow in US

Srinagar, July 23: Bhagwant University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Virendra Kumar Sharma informed that Shahzada Qurat Al Ain has been selected as Post Doc Fellow at Harrisburg University, Pennsylvania, USA. Qurat has joined the Mathematics and Statistics department of Bhagwant University as a research scholar under Dr Rajnee Tripathi as her PhD supervisor and guide.
Qurat is a native of Kashmir Valley and is brilliant in her academics. Qurat worked on general structural properties and estimation of generalized probability distribution. She published research papers on this topic in reputed journals and also presented her research findings in conferences.
On completing all the requirements as per UGC guidelines, she was conferred PhD in the year 2022. Due to her analytical capabilities she got selected immediately as a Data Scientist in Schaffer Group of USA. Later she got selected for research work as Postdoctoral fellow at Harrisburgh University. Dr Rajnee Tripathi said that Dr Qurat has a vision to simplify data analysis so that even non-mathematicians can also understand.