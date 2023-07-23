Bhagwant University research scholar selected as postdoctoral fellow in US

On completing all the requirements as per UGC guidelines, she was conferred PhD in the year 2022. Due to her analytical capabilities she got selected immediately as a Data Scientist in Schaffer Group of USA. Later she got selected for research work as Postdoctoral fellow at Harrisburgh University. Dr Rajnee Tripathi said that Dr Qurat has a vision to simplify data analysis so that even non-mathematicians can also understand.