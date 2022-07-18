Bharadwaj inaugurates exhibition to promote women entrepreneurship

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Industries and Commerce, Vivek Bharadwaj today inaugurated a seven day Hausla exhibition cum sale here at Zabarwan Park.
HAUSLA- inspiring her growth is a comprehensive programme which was launched last year by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for catalysing women entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir.
The week-long exhibition cum sale is being organized by J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in collaboration with the Department of Industries & Commerce with several women entrepreneurs displaying their products for sale in the fair.
ACS inspected all the stalls put up by the women entrepreneurs and also interacted with them while enquiring about their business and entrepreneurship journey.
While speaking at the occasion, Bhardwaj complimented JKTPO and the women entrepreneurs who are taking part in the exhibition cum sale.
In his special address, he maintained that India is a unique country which has traditions and crafts going back to thousands of years and added that it is this uniqueness that we have to value and these Hausla women are actually taking this tradition forward.