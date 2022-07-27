Bharat Darshan tour flagged off from Baramulla

While interacting with the touring students, SSP Baramulla said that Bharat Darshan tour is primarily aimed at providing opportunity to the youth of the district to understand the togetherness of India of immense diversity. He also said that it is an effort of J&K Police to expose “our youth to exciting tourist spots of the country, historical places and other famous workplaces which would make them aware of Art and Culture, people and rich diversity of our country.”

He also emphasized the importance of organizing such tours and said that the tour would help youth to develop a better understanding of the “country and would help them to become a responsible citizen.”