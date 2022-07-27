Bharat Darshan tour flagged off from Baramulla

Srinagar, July 26: In order to enhance the exposure of students and to promote cultural exchange, a group of Bharat Darshan tour programme comprising of 75 students organised by District Police Baramulla under Civic Action Programme (CAP) was flagged off by DC Baramulla Dr Sehrish Asgar along with SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat and SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab from DPL Baramulla.
While interacting with the touring students, SSP Baramulla said that Bharat Darshan tour is primarily aimed at providing opportunity to the youth of the district to understand the togetherness of India of immense diversity. He also said that it is an effort of J&K Police to expose “our youth to exciting tourist spots of the country, historical places and other famous workplaces which would make them aware of Art and Culture, people and rich diversity of our country.”
He also emphasized the importance of organizing such tours and said that the tour would help youth to develop a better understanding of the “country and would help them to become a responsible citizen.”
On the occasion, DC Baramulla and SSP Sopore also wished them a happy and safe journey and advised them to take full advantage of the tour to enrich their knowledge by visiting these historical places and other modern marvels of India. The tour will be of 5 days, during the tour students will visit of historical places of Delhi and Chennai.