Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary | JKPCC Chief presides over preparatory meeting

Karra told the party workers that first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra falling on September 7 shall have to be conducted successfully in which involvement of public will be ensured in each and every district. He added that a clear a clear message has to be sent that that hate, divide and rule politics is not acceptable and has been rejected by people of India, who believe in unity, harmony and true values of democracy.

The Padyatra shall reflect the sentiments of people, who are tired of communalism and religious politics being perpetuated by a particular party in power.

Bharat Jodo Yatra was not for any political benefit, but was launched by Rahul Gandhi to safeguard the Indian democracy and the Institutions, which are under assault since the BJP government came into power, Karra added. He said the revolutionary Bharat Jodo Yatra was remarkable, shall continue to inspire countrymen to defeat divisive forces, who are hell bent upon to vitiate atmosphere for the lust of power.