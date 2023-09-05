Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary | JKPCC Chief presides over preparatory meeting

Srinagar, Sep 5: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday presided over a preparatory meeting here with regard to commemoration of first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra.
According to a press release, Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Tariq Hameed Karra, Former JKPCC President Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Former Legislators G NMonga, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Abdul Gani Khan, Surinder Singh Channi and various other leaders participated.
JKPCC Chief received feedback with regard to ongoing preparations for the conduct of Padyatras to mark the first anniversary of harat Jodo Yatra on September 7, which is being observed all over India by the Congress Party.
Wani urged the DCC presidents and senior leaders to ensure conduct of Padyatras followed by Sammelan at District headquarters on September 7.
Karra told the party workers that first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra falling on September 7 shall have to be conducted successfully in which involvement of public will be ensured in each and every district. He added that a clear a clear message has to be sent that that hate, divide and rule politics is not acceptable and has been rejected by people of India, who believe in unity, harmony and true values of democracy.
The Padyatra shall reflect the sentiments of people, who are tired of communalism and religious politics being perpetuated by a particular party in power.
Bharat Jodo Yatra was not for any political benefit, but was launched by Rahul Gandhi to safeguard the Indian democracy and the Institutions, which are under assault since the BJP government came into power, Karra added. He said the revolutionary Bharat Jodo Yatra was remarkable, shall continue to inspire countrymen to defeat divisive forces, who are hell bent upon to vitiate atmosphere for the lust of power.
Former JKPCC President Peerzada Mohd Sayeed also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the significance of the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra.