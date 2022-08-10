Bhardawaj chairs 81st meeting of BoDs of Power Development Corporation

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Vivek Bhardawaj today chaired the 81st meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited at Civil Secretariat here.

The Board of Directors, accorded its approval to the award of EPC contract for execution of 10.5 MW (2x 5.25 MW) Mohura Heritage Hydro Electric Project, located in Tehsil Boniyar, District Baramulla at the estimated cost of about Rs 133.50 crores

The Mohura SHP, a run-off river scheme was constructed in 1905 in Kashmir on river Jhelum at Boniyar, 35 km downstream of Baramulla, with an installed capacity of 4 MW, later enhanced to 9 MW. It was the second hydroelectric project in Asia.