Bhardawaj reviews arrangements for upcoming NPRD conference

The ACS impressed upon the officers to choose the content and paraphernalia to be showcased in the exhibition very prudently. He asked them to limit the same to the ones based on the theme of rural empowerment and transformation. He advised the nodal department of RDD to accommodate the requests of every department for installation of stalls during this event.

The Commissioner Secretary, RDD informed the meeting about various measures taken by the department for smooth conduct of this national conference. She revealed that the requirements from each department are being ascertained and the same are going to be provided to them. She also gave out that the logistics and other necessities for each stall are worked out simultaneously in association with these departments.