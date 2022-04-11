Bhardawaj reviews arrangements for upcoming NPRD conference

Srinagar, Apr 11: Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardawaj today reviewed the official arrangements for the upcoming National Panchayat Raj Day (NPRD) scheduled to be celebrated on 24th of this month.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production, Navin Choudhary; Principal Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Alok Kumar; Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Mandeep Kaur; Commissioner Secretary, Forests, Sanjeev Verma; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda; Secretary Tribal Affairs, Shahid Choudhary; Mission Director, JKRLM, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar and many other officers from different departments.
Kashmir based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing from Srinagar.
The ACS impressed upon the officers to choose the content and paraphernalia to be showcased in the exhibition very prudently. He asked them to limit the same to the ones based on the theme of rural empowerment and transformation. He advised the nodal department of RDD to accommodate the requests of every department for installation of stalls during this event.
The Commissioner Secretary, RDD informed the meeting about various measures taken by the department for smooth conduct of this national conference. She revealed that the requirements from each department are being ascertained and the same are going to be provided to them. She also gave out that the logistics and other necessities for each stall are worked out simultaneously in association with these departments.
The officers representing different departments gave inputs about the activities and achievements they are going to showcase during this prestigious conference. They were asked to ready their men and machinery for this event and make ample preparations for making this national event successful.
Pertinent to mention here that the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992 came into force with effect from 24th April, 1993.