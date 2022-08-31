Bhardawaj reviews development of Industrial Infrastructure at Samba

ACS visited proposed site for Multi-Model Logistic Park at village Mandera in Samba and directed revenue officers to immediately begin the exercise of demarcation of the land and also ensure that proposed site for MMLP is free from any incumbrances and encroachment.

During the visit, Bhardawaj was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta; Managing Director SIDCO/ SICOP, Samita Sethi; Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anu Malhotra; Project Director NHAI, ADC, ACR, SDM, representative of ACTL besides other concerned officers and official were also present.