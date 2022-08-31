Bhardawaj reviews development of Industrial Infrastructure at Samba

Samba, Aug 31: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Industries and Commerce, Vivek Bhardawaj today conducted series of meeting with various stakeholders and reviewed the pace of development works of Industrial Infrastructure in district Samba.
ACS visited proposed site for Multi-Model Logistic Park at village Mandera in Samba and directed revenue officers to immediately begin the exercise of demarcation of the land and also ensure that proposed site for MMLP is free from any incumbrances and encroachment.
During the visit, Bhardawaj was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta; Managing Director SIDCO/ SICOP, Samita Sethi; Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anu Malhotra; Project Director NHAI, ADC, ACR, SDM, representative of ACTL besides other concerned officers and official were also present.
Earlier, during the review meeting at DC office Samba, the ACS impressed upon SIDCO and Industries and Commerce Department to identify the Industrial land in close coordination with the revenue department.
Bhardawaj directed to sought out litigations, pending demarcations, besides paying out compensation to the genuine land holders and also process recovery from the fraudulent claimants on Industrial Estates within fixed timelines.
Later, Bhardawaj visited the under construction Freight terminal at Rakh Ambtali and assessed the pace of construction work under taken by Associate container terminal ltd (ACTL).
The ACS directed to expedite the contraction work and complete the project within the Specific timelines as it will improve the transportation and storage services across the region and also provide employment opportunities.