Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K Week | Bandipora gears up for series of activities

The function was attended by ADDC, Ali Afsar Khan; Nodal Officer Coordination, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; ADC, Umar Shafi; ACP, JD Planning besides all the district and sectoral heads of the district.

It was given out that the week-long program aims to combat corruption and promote transparency in the administration, thereby ensuring a corruption-free Bandipora.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Owais said that the District Administration is committed to eradicate corruption at all levels. He said that online services and e-offices play an important role in achieving the goal of corruption free work culture in the administration, streamlining government processes, and reducing opportunities for corrupt practices.