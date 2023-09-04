Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K Week | Bandipora gears up for series of activities

Bandipora, Sep 4: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Monday inaugurated the ‘Brashtachar Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Week’ in an inaugural ceremony held at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.
The function was attended by ADDC, Ali Afsar Khan; Nodal Officer Coordination, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; ADC, Umar Shafi; ACP, JD Planning besides all the district and sectoral heads of the district.
It was given out that the week-long program aims to combat corruption and promote transparency in the administration, thereby ensuring a corruption-free Bandipora.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Owais said that the District Administration is committed to eradicate corruption at all levels. He said that online services and e-offices play an important role in achieving the goal of corruption free work culture in the administration, streamlining government processes, and reducing opportunities for corrupt practices.
The DC informed that to make government services hassle free; there are already 200 plus e-services available in the district.
He said that to make Bandipora corruption-free, the importance of modern technology and digital solutions are recognisable. He said that online services and e-offices not only enhance efficiency but also minimize the chances of corruption.
The DC directed all the departments, especially executive departments, to timely identify and resolve all the pendencies in their respective departments. He said pendencies lead to time delays, and ultimately, corruption has a scope in such cases. He therefore stressed the timely resolution of pending works.
It was informed that the ‘Brashtachar Mukt J&K’ Week will feature a series of awareness programs, workshops and interactive sessions to educate government officials and citizens about the detrimental effects of corruption and ways to combat it.