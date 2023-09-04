Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K Week kick-starts in Pulwama

Pulwama, Sep 4: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr.Basharat Qayoom on Monday inaugurated week-long Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K Week at Town Hall Pulwama.
Addressing the occasion, the DC stressed on highlighting all the interventions made by the Administration for a seamless and transparent system. He said and for this dissemination of the same will be carried out vigorously this entire week throughout the District starting from the District level to the Panchayat level.
Dr Basharat laid emphasis on adoption of confidence building measures and conveyed that public feedback is an important factor and all the departments shall ensure that the grievances are disposed-off in a proper manner. Digital week and Bhrashtachar Mukt Week have a harmonious relationship and Digital Governance is synonymous with Corruption Free Governance, as such all the services should be delivered within the PSGA timeline, DC added.
Stressing upon the officers that ‘Zero Tolerance Against Corruption’ is not only ensured in offices but the contact details of all the officers shall be shared so that there is complete eradication of corruption and a Bhrashtachar Mukt Pulwama is achieved.
During this week-long programme, events will be held all across the district. Meanwhile on the first day, DC on having a look at the initiatives taken by the Revenue Department directed all the officials to ensure that not only service delivery shall be online but flagging-off pending applications shall be done at the appropriate level.