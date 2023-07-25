BHS Magam students face ordeal taking classes in make-shift tents

The residents while talking to Greater Kashmir said that this school was upgraded in 2006 and since then it has never been a priority for the concerned authorities.

“The school has only two buildings including one which was constructed before the upgradation of this school and once the school was upgraded to high school, authorities came up with another three-room double-story building. The old building has seven rooms, of them one is being used as an office and another being used by clerks, and the third one is used for laboratory purposes, thus the school has only seven classrooms for over two hundred and fifty students causing immense hardships for them,” they added.