Big difference between NC, other parties : Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 4: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that his party does not compromise on principles and that is the big difference between it and the other parties.
According to a press note, he was addressing a special convention of NC's Central Zone committee at Manasbal in Ganderbal.
General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, and other senior leaders were present.
In addition to organisational issues and programs, the current political situation, current problems and difficulties faced by the people were discussed threadbare during the hours-long interaction. The participants apprised the leadership about party activities and ground situation besides highlighting the everyday problems and difficulties of the people in their respective areas.
“Other parties only want power, we also want power but we are not ready to sacrifice our principles for it and power is not our end goal,” he said adding, “The rest have already given up on Article 370 and argue that Article 370 was gone. They say it's enough to get statehood, we too want our statehood back but we have not relinquished our fight on Article 370.”
“Party's position on Article 370 remains unchanged and we will fight peacefully, democratically and legally. I will not give stones and guns to our youth, I won't spoil the environment. we are committed to a peaceful struggle and we will continue to remain steadfast in our struggle,” he added.