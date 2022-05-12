Bijbehara encounter: Militants flee, operation called off

Srinagar, May 12: The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with joint team of police and army in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district yesterday have escaped from the encounter site after which the operation has been called off, officials said on Thursday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that there was no further exchange of fire following the initial firefight in Marhama area of Bijbhera in the district. “The militants it seems escaped in the initial phase taking advantage of darkness,” a senior officer told GNS.
He said that the operation was called off late last night itself after there was no fresh contact with the militants.
The encounter had erupted on Wednesday late in the afternoon after the joint team launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation of the area based on a specific input about the presence of militants.