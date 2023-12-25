Bijbehara man arrested for duping, intimidating people

Srinagar, Dec 25: A person from south Kashmir’s Bijbehara areas was arrested on Sunday for duping and intimidating people to illegally extort money from them.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police on Monday took legal action against a person for duping and intimidating people to illegally extort money from them.

Taking cognisance of social media reports and based on complaints received that one Saqib Bashir Ganai of RakhMomanBijbehara, Anantnag had been cheating and intimidating people to illegally extort money from them, legal action had been initiated against him.

A case vide FIR No 294/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara.

The person has been arrested in the case.

The Police requested people to exercise appropriate caution while using the internet and social media apps and in case of any grievance, approach the Police directly for appropriate legal action rather than taking recourse to social media.