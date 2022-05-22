Bijbehara youth becomes overnight millionaire, wins Rs 2 crore on Dream 11

Srinagar, May 22: A youth from south Kashmir's Bijbehara area became an overnight millionaire by winning Rs 2 crore on the online fantasy cricket platform Dream11.
Waseem Raja from Shalgam Bijbehara said that he was deep asleep on Saturday late night, when some friends called him and informed him that he is placed at first spot in Dream 11 following which he realised that he has won around Rs 2 crore, news agency KNO reported.
As the news broke out , people started congratulating him and his family. "I have been trying my luck since last two years by creating fantasy teams in IPL," Waseem said as his fantasy team has finally clicked.
Videos went viral on social media in which people can be seen congratulating Waseem Raja. There is a wave of happiness in Raja's village with the news of him becoming the winner in Dream XI.
"Becoming a millionaire overnight is like a dream. This will help us to overcome poverty as we belong to financially week section," he said. My mother, he is ailing. Now I will be able to treat her, " said Waseem.
Dream11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi, and basketball. In April 2019, Dream 11 became the first Indian gaming company to become a unicorn.