Bijli Mahotsav held in Budgam

Budgam, July 27: As part of ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, the Ministry of Power in association with NHPC and KPDCL organised a ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ at village Rinzabal in Budgam.
The Bijli Mahotsav is being celebrated as a platform for the collaboration between the UT and the Central Governments and to highlight the key achievements in the power sector.
The event witnessed huge gathering of people from different walks of life where some key achievement including 169 GW of generation capacity added, transforming our country from power deficit to power surplus, 1.6 lakh ckm of transmission lines added, connecting entire country into one grid running on one frequency, emerging as largest integrated grid in the world, achievement of 100% village electrification (18,374) in 2018 and 100% household electrification (2.86 Cr), Rs 2.02 Lakh Cr outlay for system strengthening which has increased power supply in rural increased from 12 hours in 2015 to average 22.5 hours at present and fastest-growing RE capacity - doubled from ~76 GW in 2014 to ~160 GW now; achieved 40% RE Gen. capacity mix in 2021 and stands 4th globally were highlighted.
The Bijli Mahotsav programmes are being celebrated all over the country under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large.
Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan, who was chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the Bijli Mahotsav by lighting the lamp. On this occasion, Vice Chairman DDC, Nazir Ahmad, DDC Members, ADDC Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak, SE KPDCL, AzharAftab, GM NHPC, Kishan Ganga Sanjay Kumar, Executive Engineer KPDCL Transmission, Farooq Ahmad, Nodal Officer NHPC, Dr Abid, Executive Engineer PDD Budgam, Nazir Ahmad, senior officials of district administration and respected public representatives were also present.
On this occasion, the dignitaries highlighted the benefits of electricity and the unprecedented growth achieved by the power sector over the past few years. Various cultural programmes, nukkad nataks were presented by renowned artists and school children, besides screening of short films on the power sector was also organized. The event also witnessed several beneficiaries sharing their experiences.