Bijli Mahotsav held in Budgam

The event witnessed huge gathering of people from different walks of life where some key achievement including 169 GW of generation capacity added, transforming our country from power deficit to power surplus, 1.6 lakh ckm of transmission lines added, connecting entire country into one grid running on one frequency, emerging as largest integrated grid in the world, achievement of 100% village electrification (18,374) in 2018 and 100% household electrification (2.86 Cr), Rs 2.02 Lakh Cr outlay for system strengthening which has increased power supply in rural increased from 12 hours in 2015 to average 22.5 hours at present and fastest-growing RE capacity - doubled from ~76 GW in 2014 to ~160 GW now; achieved 40% RE Gen. capacity mix in 2021 and stands 4th globally were highlighted.

The Bijli Mahotsav programmes are being celebrated all over the country under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large.