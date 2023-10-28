‘Bike lifter arrested in Sopore, 13 stolen motorcycles recovered’

Sopore, Oct 28: Police in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday said that they solved a burglary case and recovered stolen motorcycles.
Addressing a news conference, SDPO SoporeRais Ahmad Mir said that on October 4, 2023, Police Station Sopore received a written complaint from Firdous Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Maqbool of Chinkipora, Sopore, stating that some unknown person had stolen his motorcycle.
He said that a case FIR No 250/2023 under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Police Station Sopore in this regard.
Mir said that the investigation of the case was started on the directions of SSP Sopore and during the investigation, some suspected persons were brought to the Police Station Sopore for questioning.
He said that one of them, Babar Bashir Palla, son of Bashir Ahmad of MohallaJadeedKrankshivan, Sopore disclosed his involvement in the motorcycle burglary, and 13 motorcycles were recovered from his possession.