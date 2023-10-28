‘Bike lifter arrested in Sopore, 13 stolen motorcycles recovered’

Addressing a news conference, SDPO SoporeRais Ahmad Mir said that on October 4, 2023, Police Station Sopore received a written complaint from Firdous Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Maqbool of Chinkipora, Sopore, stating that some unknown person had stolen his motorcycle.

He said that a case FIR No 250/2023 under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Police Station Sopore in this regard.