Bike rally by BJP in Srinagar

Srinagar: A bike rally was taken by BJP here in connection with eight years of Modi government.
According to a press note, the rally started from Ram Munshibagh to reach Lalit Hotel and then returned. It was organised by District President Ashok Bhat, while Sunil Sharma, Arif Raja , Uzair Beigh and Bilal Ahmed Parray also participated. Programme was being coordinated by Saba Ali and Adv Syed Shujat Rizvi.
The press note added that large number of bikers took part and made the programme a successful.
Sunil Sharma talked to the media and said that this rally itself substantiates that the youth of the Union Territory wants peace and development therefore are with the BJP and Modi government. “The rally in itself is a big signal of BJP forming government in the Union Territory ,”he said.