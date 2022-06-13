Bike rally by BJP in Srinagar

Srinagar: A bike rally was taken by BJP here in connection with eight years of Modi government.

According to a press note, the rally started from Ram Munshibagh to reach Lalit Hotel and then returned. It was organised by District President Ashok Bhat, while Sunil Sharma, Arif Raja , Uzair Beigh and Bilal Ahmed Parray also participated. Programme was being coordinated by Saba Ali and Adv Syed Shujat Rizvi.