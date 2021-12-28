Kashmir
Biker killed, his two brothers injured as 2-wheeler collides with tipper in Kulgam
The injured duo was taken to hospital for medical treatment while a case has been registered even as the tipper driver has been detained, an official said.
Srinagar, Dec 28: A biker was killed while his two brothers sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a tipper in Chatabal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the bike bearing registration number DL9S-AA3391 collided with the tipper bearing registration number JK04A-5847 at Chattabal.
In the accident, the biker Altaf Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Mirhama died on the spot while his two brothers identified as Sameer Ahmed and Kifayat Sheikh were injured.
The injured duo was taken to hospital for medical treatment while a case has been registered even as the tipper driver has been detained, an official said.