Biker killed, pillion rider critically injured in Rafiabad road mishap

Sopore, Mar 12: A 23-years old biker was killed and his pillion rider was critically injured after they lost control on the speed of a two-wheeler and rammed into a tree on roadside at Watergam in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday evening.
Reports said that a bike rammed into a tree near a petrol pump in Watergam Rafiabad. In the incident, the biker Musaib Ahmad Bhat, 23, of Baghi Rehmat Iqbal Nagar Sopore died instantly. The incident also caused injuries to his pillion rider namely Rashib Zahoor Saboon 21, of Baghi Rehmat Iqbal Nagar Sopore.
He was immediately evacuated to SDH Sopore, where doctors referred him to SMHS Srinagar for specialized treatment.
Meanwhile, police took cognizance of this incident and after legal formalities the body of Musaib was handed over to the family for last rites.