Bilawal is an ISI spokesman: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Dec 16: Taking strong exception to the observations made by Bilawal Bhutto in New York, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that Bilawal is a failed minister in Pakistan and it's his frustration that is reflected in his statements.
Chugh said basically Bilawal has been a puppet of ISI and has been speaking ISI language all over the world.
But it is shame that he is passing remarks on prime minister Narendra Modi just to remain in good books of ISI.
Chugh said Modi's contribution to built a new India had been a problem for Pakistan and ISI agents like Bilawal are a proof of it.
It is desperation of Bilawal in the face of great success of Modi which is finding expression in his words, he added.