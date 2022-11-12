Bird lover from Kangan embarks on a journey to document some rare species

" I have been able to photograph more than 350 species of birds from J&K. I learned the art myself and from Sarwandeep Singh, one of the top bird photographers of India," he said, adding that " I have been to other places outside J&K as well but my main focus is to document all bird species of Kashmir Himalayas."

" One thing I have learned from bird watching is patience and perseverance. When you are trying hard to observe a bird or photograph it, it is hard to get it in one shot. You have to analyze and think about where the bird might go next. This comes with patience and experience. It takes a lot of time to develop and to get it right over a period of time. You need a lot of energy, time, determination, and of course, the kill. I have faced these hardships many times and even today, when I pick up my camera looking for these birds, I am not sure how tough or easy a task it could be," Jeelani said.