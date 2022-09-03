Birla International School organises camp

Srinagar: Birla International School today organised a free medical check up camp in the school premises.
According to a press note, a team of specialist doctors,Dr.Amarjeet Singh(Physician), Dr Deewakar Sharma (Eye specialist) ,Dr Rohit Gupta (Dentist) ,Dr.Deepak Sharma (Paediatric and Neonatologist) carried out a comprehensive checkup of all the students of the school.
Each student was given a patient card, a report summary of the diagnosed problem and recommended for further treatment if required.
The medical staff also provided counselling on hygiene and sanitation, importance of safe drinking water, modern day health lifestyle related diseases and preventive measures to avoid contagious diseases.