Birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji | Baldev Singh Raina greets people

Baldev Singh Raina added that Guru Gobind Singh Ji is an epitome of selfless service and righteousness. He said,” Guru Gobind Singh will continue to inspire the people to lead a life of service for the greater good.” He requested to follow the footprints of Gobind Singh Ji and learn from his sacrifices which he made for the well being of humanity, with respect to all communities. Baldev Singh Raina urged the people especially the members of Sikh community to learn from the sacrifices offered by Guru Ji and his accomplices. He said the teachings of Guru Ji are very much relevant even in the contemporary time adding the people would prosper if they follow the teachings in letter and spirit.