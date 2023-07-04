Birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji | Baldev Singh Raina greets J&K people

Guru Hargobind Ji was the sixth Nanak or sixth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion whose birthday is celebrated as Prakash. The process of militarisation was introduced in Sikhism by Guru Hargobind Ji, said Raina in a statement.

Underlining the message of oneness of humanity and compassion towards all propagated by Guru Hargobind Ji , Raina emphasised the significance of his teachings and hoped that it will be an inspiration for all.