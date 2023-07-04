Birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji | Baldev Singh Raina greets J&K people

Srinagar, July 4: S Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman, United Sikh Progressive Forum and Peaks Group of Companies and Member of a Management Committee of PhD Chamber of Commerce and Chairman, FADA- Kashmir Chapter has extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the Eve of 'Prakash Poorab' of Sri Guru Hargobind Patshah.
Guru Hargobind Ji was the sixth Nanak or sixth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion whose birthday is celebrated as Prakash. The process of militarisation was introduced in Sikhism by Guru Hargobind Ji, said Raina in a statement.
Underlining the message of oneness of humanity and compassion towards all propagated by Guru Hargobind Ji , Raina emphasised the significance of his teachings and hoped that it will be an inspiration for all.
Raina also urged the people to follow the footsteps of Guru Hargobind Ji and strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity in our society. “Have goal and work towards its completion and success. Do not let any hardship, no adversity impact your goal,”he said.
Raina also urged the people to follow the teachings of Guru and said no one can take away the right of doing good to the masses from you. “If you are strong willed then fight till the end for what is right . I wish all on Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti,”he said.