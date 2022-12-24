BIS holds sensitisation programme for officers in Shopian

The theme of the day was “Consumer know your Rights” and objective of the programme was to develop better understanding and insights of standard formulation, use of Indian Standards especially ISI Marked Products to promote procurement of ISI Marked Products by Government Offices.

The Workshop was presided over by Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sh. Sachin Kumar Vaishya who was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Addressing the Workshop, DC appreciated the BIS for organizing insightful awareness Cum Sensitization workshop on BIS standardisation. DC presided and emphasized upon strict implementation of BIS Standards DC said that proper Planning and standardisation is of utmost importance for development.