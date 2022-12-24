BIS holds sensitisation programme for officers in Shopian

Shopian, Dec 24: With a view to promote quality consciousness and awareness among officials and other stakeholders of Shopian, an awareness-cum-sensitization workshop was organised on the occasion of “National Consumer Day” by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Jammu & Kashmir Branch Office at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex Shopian.
The theme of the day was “Consumer know your Rights” and objective of the programme was to develop better understanding and insights of standard formulation, use of Indian Standards especially ISI Marked Products to promote procurement of ISI Marked Products by Government Offices.
The Workshop was presided over by Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sh. Sachin Kumar Vaishya who was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Addressing the Workshop, DC appreciated the BIS for organizing insightful awareness Cum Sensitization workshop on BIS standardisation. DC presided and emphasized upon strict implementation of BIS Standards DC said that proper Planning and standardisation is of utmost importance for development.
He praised the BIS care app and other initiatives taken by BIS for the development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.
On the occasion, DC also directed Metrology and Food safety departments for speeding up their day-to-day checking to check market irregularities. He also urged the officers to spread awareness among the masses during public outreach programmes.