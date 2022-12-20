BIS holds sensitisation programme for officers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 20: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office organised a sensitization programme for the Srinagar district level officers at Meeting Hall of DC Office Srinagar. The objective of the program was to develop better understanding and insights of standard formulation, use of Indian Standards and to promote procurement of ISI-marked products by Government Offices.
The programme was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz. Addressing the participants, DC Srinagar said that standardisation is of utmost importance for development. He praised the BIS care app and other initiatives taken by BIS for the development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.
Tilak Raj, Director and Head of BIS-JKBO gave an overview of the working of BIS. He said that BIS is the quality ecosystem of the country and promotes quality, safety and reliability of products and services through various BIS Conformity Assessment Schemes. He said that BIS certification is a means for providing third party guarantee of quality, safety and reliability of products to the consumers.