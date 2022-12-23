BIS holds training programme for officers in Kupwara

Kupwara, Dec 23: On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office organized a sensitization programme for the District Level Officers of Kupwara district at Meeting Hall of DC Office Kupwara. The objective of the programme was to develop better understanding and insights of standard formulation, use of Indian Standards and to promote procurement of ISI marked products by Government Offices.
The programme was chaired by ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat. Addressing the participants, the ADC said that standardization is of utmost importance for development. He praised the BIS care app and other initiatives taken by BIS for the development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.
Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Atri, Joint Director BIS, JKBO gave detailed presentation on department specific standards, Standards Formulation, Product Certification, Hallmarking and Compulsory Registration Scheme. He demonstrated “Know Your Standards portal of BIS through which standards can be easily located and downloaded free of cost. He also demonstrated “manakonline portal and BIS Care App through examples to check authenticity of ISI marked products and hallmarked jewellery and complaints can also be registered.”
Atri also highlighted various initiatives of the BIS in bringing quality products to the customers. He said that the aim and objective of the programme is to aware the Heads of Departments in District about the Quality checks of the standard products and laws to control the substandard products in the market. He also gave awareness to the gathering about ISI mark and Hallmark.
The programme was attended by SDM Lolab, ASP Handwara, DSWO, AD Food, CAO, CAHO, LDM, AD Handicrafts, Tehsildars of Kupwara/Trehgam and other district and sectoral officers of the district.