BIS holds training programme for officers in Kupwara

The programme was chaired by ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat. Addressing the participants, the ADC said that standardization is of utmost importance for development. He praised the BIS care app and other initiatives taken by BIS for the development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Atri, Joint Director BIS, JKBO gave detailed presentation on department specific standards, Standards Formulation, Product Certification, Hallmarking and Compulsory Registration Scheme. He demonstrated “Know Your Standards portal of BIS through which standards can be easily located and downloaded free of cost. He also demonstrated “manakonline portal and BIS Care App through examples to check authenticity of ISI marked products and hallmarked jewellery and complaints can also be registered.”