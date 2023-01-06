BIS observes Foundation Day

Srinagar, Jan 6: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, working under the aegis of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is organising a number of events in connection with its Foundation Day.
The BIS was founded on 6th January 1947 with the aim to protect rights of consumers through Standards Formulation.
This year, BIS has decided to celebrate its 76th Foundation Day by organizing BIS Quality Connect program and Nukkad Natak for Consumer Awareness in all states/UTs of the country through its branch offices, a statement said.
“Various Consumer centric schemes of BIS such as ISI mark, Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and compulsory registration scheme for electronic items have been implemented to provide quality goods to the common consumers,” it added.
On the occasion, BIS JKBO is organising Nukkad Natak at prominent locations of Jammu and Srinagar to create awareness among the public about benefits of “ISI mark, Hallmark and Compulsory Registration Scheme and BIS Care App through which authenticity of BIS Marks can be verified and complaints can also be registered.”
During Nukkad Natak, pamphlets about BIS schemes were distributed to the commoners.
Jammu and Kashmir Industries also celebrated BIS Foundation Day by organizing seminars for factory workers and by installing banners at their premises.