BIS organises 2-day training programme

Jammu, Apr 26: The Bureau of Indian Standards Jammu and Kashmir branch office organised a first of its kind tailor-made two-day residential training programme for mentors of Standards Clubs.
The programme was organized on 25 and 26 April in Jammu. The program was attended by the mentors of all 26 Standards Clubs and Nodal Officers of Directorate of School Education, Jammu from all ten districts of Jammu.
Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma, Director, School Education Jammu was the chief guest and H. R. Pakhroo, Joint Director, Directorate of School Education, Jammu was the guest of honour of the programme. In his keynote address, Dr. Sharma said that in this consumerism oriented digital era, quality assurance has become very significant. “This can be achieved by creating quality consciousness in the young generation. Children are the future and form the foundation of a strong, vibrant and dynamic nation. The values children are exposed to in their formative years get inculcated in their young minds and will help in transforming the future of the country.”
He appreciated the step taken by BIS to establish Standards Clubs in the government schools of J&K.
During the residential training programme, features of BIS Website, Manakonline Portal, Know Your Standards portal for free download of Indian Standards and BIS Care App were demonstrated to the participants with examples followed by “classroom/group activity on standards writing on a variety of subjects covering different types.” The groups of mentors prepared draft standards on subjects given to them and presented to other groups which were deliberated viz-a-viz published Indian Standards on the subjects.