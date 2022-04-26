BIS organises 2-day training programme

The programme was organized on 25 and 26 April in Jammu. The program was attended by the mentors of all 26 Standards Clubs and Nodal Officers of Directorate of School Education, Jammu from all ten districts of Jammu.

Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma, Director, School Education Jammu was the chief guest and H. R. Pakhroo, Joint Director, Directorate of School Education, Jammu was the guest of honour of the programme. In his keynote address, Dr. Sharma said that in this consumerism oriented digital era, quality assurance has become very significant. “This can be achieved by creating quality consciousness in the young generation. Children are the future and form the foundation of a strong, vibrant and dynamic nation. The values children are exposed to in their formative years get inculcated in their young minds and will help in transforming the future of the country.”