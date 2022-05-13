BIS organises awareness programme for self help groups

Kathua, May 13: The Bureau of Indian Standards Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office organised an awareness programme for Women Self Help Groups at Mangloor Village. The programme was attended by more than 60 women of different villages registered with Umeed Self Help Group for Women. The program was organized with support of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kathua.
Nisha Bura, Joint Director, JKBO gave detailed information about of BIS under the aegis of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India with the aim to protect consumer rights through Standards and Conformity Assessment.
BIS through various conformity assessment schemes provides third-party guarantee of quality, safety and reliability to the consumers. BIS has formulated more than 2100 standards from farm to fork covering agriculture management, agriculture produce, animal husbandry & animal based products, food processing, water and food safety. Use of these standards will empower SHG women to become self-reliant.
Through this platform, . Bura informed about initiatives taken by BIS to support women entrepreneurs, start-ups and micro-scale industry such as 50 percent rebate on BIS Certification Licence Minimum Marking Fee and Cluster Based Test Facility by MSMEs. She called upon the women-cum-entrepreneurs such as pickle/dairy products manufacturers and bee keepers to utilize the schemes for ISI branding of their products. She said that the ISI mark is the mark of trust and gives assurance of quality, safety and performance of the products and thus we should buy ISI mark products only.
In the end, Bura demonstrated the ‘BIS Care App’ through which information on Indian Standards, authenticity of ISI Mark of products and Hallmark of jewelry can be checked. BIS Care App can also be used to register complaints regarding the quality of the product or misuse of ISI mark.
Vote of thanks was presented by Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, Standard Promotion officer, BIS JKBO. The program ended with a hearty vote of thanks to BIS.