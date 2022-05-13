BIS organises awareness programme for self help groups

Through this platform, . Bura informed about initiatives taken by BIS to support women entrepreneurs, start-ups and micro-scale industry such as 50 percent rebate on BIS Certification Licence Minimum Marking Fee and Cluster Based Test Facility by MSMEs. She called upon the women-cum-entrepreneurs such as pickle/dairy products manufacturers and bee keepers to utilize the schemes for ISI branding of their products. She said that the ISI mark is the mark of trust and gives assurance of quality, safety and performance of the products and thus we should buy ISI mark products only.

In the end, Bura demonstrated the ‘BIS Care App’ through which information on Indian Standards, authenticity of ISI Mark of products and Hallmark of jewelry can be checked. BIS Care App can also be used to register complaints regarding the quality of the product or misuse of ISI mark.