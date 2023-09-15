BIS starts awareness programmes for Gram Panchayats

Srinagar, Sep 15: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has embarked on a mission to create awareness and initiated a nationwide sensitisation workshops for Gram Panchayat Presidents & Secretaries.
In an endeavor to ensure the effective implementation of government programmes and schemes in villages, BIS has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to sensitize Gram Panchayat Presidents and Secretaries across the country. BIS, the National Standards Body of India, plays a pivotal role in formulating standards and conducting conformity assessments of products and services. Recognizing the critical importance of adhering to Indian standards for the well-being of citizens, the environment, and the overall quality of products and services, BIS has initiated this outreach program.
The primary objective of this initiative is to instill an understanding of the significance of adhering to Indian Standards among Gram Panchayats and ensuring compliance to these standards while implementing government programs and schemes at the village level. It aims to promote the culture of standardization and benefits of using products conforming to Indian Standards among Gram Panchayats, who play a crucial role in the execution of various government initiatives at the grassroots level.
BIS has communicated to all Gram Panchayats across the country.
The Gram Panchayats are provided with booklet of important and useful Indian Standards relevant to different sectors, underlining the importance of adhering to these standards while executing various state, central government programs and schemes by the panchayats.
BIS has also initiated training of Gram Panchayats.
These training programs for Presidents and Secretaries of Gram Panchayats are planned to be held at block and district levels through the nation-wide network of 38 BIS Branch Offices. By fostering compliance to Indian standards, the initiative aims to enhance the overall quality and safety of government programs and schemes implemented at the village level.