BIS starts awareness programmes for Gram Panchayats

In an endeavor to ensure the effective implementation of government programmes and schemes in villages, BIS has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to sensitize Gram Panchayat Presidents and Secretaries across the country. BIS, the National Standards Body of India, plays a pivotal role in formulating standards and conducting conformity assessments of products and services. Recognizing the critical importance of adhering to Indian standards for the well-being of citizens, the environment, and the overall quality of products and services, BIS has initiated this outreach program.

The primary objective of this initiative is to instill an understanding of the significance of adhering to Indian Standards among Gram Panchayats and ensuring compliance to these standards while implementing government programs and schemes at the village level. It aims to promote the culture of standardization and benefits of using products conforming to Indian Standards among Gram Panchayats, who play a crucial role in the execution of various government initiatives at the grassroots level.