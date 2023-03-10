BITS Pilani opens law school in Mumbai

The New Age BITS Law School has reimagined all aspects of legal education, including a flexible and interdisciplinary curriculum, emphasis on empathy and creativity in learning, focus on legal writing and scholarly research, with strong digital underpinning across the programmes, and enabling access through generous scholarships.

BITS Law School will offer two hugely popular five-year integrated degree programmes, B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.). The first academic year will commence from 1 August with admissions starting this month.