BITS Pilani opens law school in Mumbai

Srinagar, Mar 10: BITS Pilani, one of the first universities to be awarded the status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ by the Government of India has announced a foray into legal education with BITS Law School in Greater Mumbai.
The New Age BITS Law School has reimagined all aspects of legal education, including a flexible and interdisciplinary curriculum, emphasis on empathy and creativity in learning, focus on legal writing and scholarly research, with strong digital underpinning across the programmes, and enabling access through generous scholarships.
BITS Law School will offer two hugely popular five-year integrated degree programmes, B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.). The first academic year will commence from 1 August with admissions starting this month.
Speaking on the occasion, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor of BITS Pilani said that India’s emergence as an equitable, diverse, and inclusive knowledge economy will be championed by “our universities and specialised centres of learning.” “BITS Pilani, as an institution of eminence, is uniquely positioned to take the lead in building a new generation of creative, multidisciplinary, and future-ready leaders,” he said.
He said BITS Law School seeks to reimagine legal education to address contemporary and emerging problems of local and global significance. Taking inspiration from the National Education Policy (NEP) and the soaring aspirations of young Indians, BITS Law School will be a melting pot of ideas.
“Our globally benchmarked pedagogy, innovative curriculum, and stellar faculty will create an unparalleled experience for aspiring legal professionals,” he added.
Founding Dean, Professor (Dr.) Ashish Bharadwaj said BITS Law School will embrace learners and faculty “who have a penchant for learning the law, who want to push the boundaries of academic research, and who share our belief in bending the arc of the moral universe towards timely justice.”