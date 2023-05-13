B&J hospital staff accords warm send-off to senior employee

Baramulla, May 13: The Post Graduate Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging(Bone & Joint Unit) accorded send off to one of its technical supervisors here.
On the retirement of Ghulam Rasool Wani, the department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging Bone and Joint Hospital organised a superannuation ceremony and the function was attended by all the technologists of the department.
On the occasion Chief MRI Technologist and various speakers including Sajad, Gh. Mohammad and M. Yousuf Khan spoke on the occasion. HOD Radiology Rauf Ahmad Laigroo Chief MRI Technologist who was the chief guest of the function also spoke on the occasion. The contribution of Gh. Rasool Wani was appreciated and the department wished him the best of luck for his post-retirement life.