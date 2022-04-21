BJP Bandipora President, Sarpanch booked for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe to 'release' jailed youth

Srinagar, April 21: Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP’s) District President Bandipora and his Sarpanch associate for allegedly collecting Rs 1 lakh from a woman in lieu of getting her incarcerated brother released. The money has also been seized by the Police, official sources said.
Srinagar, April 21: Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP’s) District President Bandipora and his Sarpanch associate for allegedly collecting Rs 1 lakh from a woman in lieu of getting her incarcerated brother released. The money has also been seized by the Police, official sources said.
Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that BJP's District President for Bandipora, Abdul Rehman Tikri along with his “accomplice”, a Sarpanch identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Darmahama, had demanded and accepted Rs 1 lakh from the woman in lieu of releasing her incarcerated brother from jail.
A police official while confirming the incident told GNS that a case (FIR No. 64) under Section 420 IPC (cheating) stands registered against the accused and investigations are underway.
He said that the money was also seized from the accused duo and both were later released after thorough questioning as they produced an anticipatory bail.