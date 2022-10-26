BJP celebrates Accession Day | Hari Singh saw  future of  J&K safe with India, led to accession: Sunil Sharma

Sunil Sharma was talking to newsmen after celebrating accession day here at BJP Headquarters. “Late Maharaja Hari Singh saw the future of Jammu and Kashmir safe in the Union of India that subsequently led to the accession of UT in 1947,” he said. “ Now every Kashmiri is feeling proud to be the part of India.”

The BJP Kashmir in- charge said that is only reason that people across J&K are celebrating Accession Day with full zeal and zest.