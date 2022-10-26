BJP celebrates Accession Day | Hari Singh saw  future of  J&K safe with India, led to accession: Sunil Sharma

Srinagar, Oct 26: Sating that the shops of separatist leaders have been closed, BJP’s Kash mir in-charge Sunil Sharma praised Maharaja Hari Singh by saying he saw the future of Jammu and Kashmir with India safe that subsequently led to accession.
Sunil Sharma was talking to newsmen after celebrating accession day here at BJP Headquarters. “Late Maharaja Hari Singh saw the future of Jammu and Kashmir safe in the Union of India that subsequently led to the accession of UT in 1947,” he said. “ Now every Kashmiri is feeling proud to be the part of India.”
The BJP Kashmir in- charge said that is only reason that people across J&K are celebrating Accession Day with full zeal and zest.
The senior BJP leader accused Pakistan of making futile attempts to intrude their forces in Kashmir so that process of accession is sabotaged. “ The alert troops gave them a betting reply and foiled their nefarious designs,” he said.
He paid rich tributes to Maqbool Sherwani of Baramulla who he said fought against nefarious designs of Pakistan.
Pakistan, he said, is trying to destabilize the peaceful environment in Kashmir. However, he said that the neighbouring country has failed to do in last three decades. “ Now every Kashmir wants anti-peace elements are destabilised as soon as possible.”
Taking a dig separatist leaders, Sunil Sharma said that their shops have been closed and there is no alternative to them for joining mainstream politics. “Their shops and doors have been closed,” he said. “ Either have to join the mainstream or go to jail.”
He alleged that their shops (these Hurriyat leaders) used to run in Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan. “ Now they do not have any customers here now.”