BJP celebrates Maharaja’s birthday, intellectual meets held across J&K

Srinagar, Sep 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir celebrated Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday by organising various programmes.
BJP also organised intellectual meets across Jammu and Kashmir under "Sewa Pakhwada", a press note said.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, on the occasion, said that fitting tributes to Maharaja has been paid today. He said that the credit for the holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh goes to the nationalist populace of Jammu andKashmir. He especially congratulated all the youth and said that Maharaja was a personality of high values who keeps us inspiring even so many decades after he has left this physical world. He said that today the whole of Jammu & Kashmir is celebrating the day like a festival and paid increasingly more tributes to the Maharaja.
J&K BJP General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul said that the maximum medical camps were organised in the areas where free medical facilities are not easily accessible. In addition to routine diagnosis, free medicines were distributed on the spot, there were free diagnostics at some places and registration for future free or discounted surgeries were also done in these camps, he said.
Ravinder Raina participated in the various programmes organized in connection with the celebration of Maharaja’s birthday including the programmes organized at Maharaja Hari Singh ji Park near Tawi. He was also accompanied by Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, party Vice-President Yudhvir Sethi, BJP NEM Priya Sethi, former MLC Vikram Randhawa, Secretary Arvind Gupta and others.
Ashok Koul participated in the programmes organised at “Buzurgo ka Behra” in Samba along with Ex. Minister CP Ganga. He also participated in the Intellectuals meet organized at Baby Caterers by BJP District Jammu West along with former Minister Sat Sharma, Ex Judge AK Shan, Director RRL Surjit Singh, Jai Singh and others.