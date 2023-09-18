BJP consistently working for masses: Dr Nirmal Singh

Srinagar, Sep 18: Former deputy chief minister and senior bJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh today said that his party is consistently working for the masses.
According to a press note, Dr Nirmal Singh accompanied by BJP Vice-President Anuradha Charak and Secretary Arvind Gupta listened to the public grievances at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
A large number of people, individually as well in the form of deputations, visited the BJP office to discuss their respective issues with the senior party leaders. Various issues represented contained matters of individual concerns as well as development oriented related to their respective areas.
Besides various personal issues, other main issues presented related to PHE, PDD, roads, lanes, drains etc.
Dr Nirmal Singh listened to all the individuals and the deputations patiently and immediately took up the matters with the concerned departmental officials telephonically as well as issued letters for the others. Talking to the concerned authorities, they pressed for the prompt redressal of the issues.
"BJP remains connected to the people through 365 days in a year. BJP has consistently worked for common masses at every moment and it's every activist feels duty-bound to listen to, to understand and then to provide best possible solution to the affected person", said Dr Nirmal Singh.
Anuradha Charak stressed on the party's commitment to address the issues of the public by opening various channels like public darbar.