BJP consistently working for masses: Dr Nirmal Singh

According to a press note, Dr Nirmal Singh accompanied by BJP Vice-President Anuradha Charak and Secretary Arvind Gupta listened to the public grievances at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

A large number of people, individually as well in the form of deputations, visited the BJP office to discuss their respective issues with the senior party leaders. Various issues represented contained matters of individual concerns as well as development oriented related to their respective areas.

Besides various personal issues, other main issues presented related to PHE, PDD, roads, lanes, drains etc.