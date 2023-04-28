BJP demands FIR against Kharge for insinuating PM

A delegation of senior BJP leaders led by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and national general secretary Tarun Chugh called on the Chief Election Commission of India and demanded that an FIR be registered against Kharge for his derogatory and abusive comments against the Prime Minister. In a memorandum submitted to the ECI, the BJP leaders also demanded that Kharge be barred immediately from campaigning in Karnataka. The memorandum listed how Kharge has been repeatedly resorting to the vilification of the prime minister in gross violation of the model code of conduct. The BJP leaders pointed out that the Prime minister is not only a popular leader in the country but also enjoys a distinct reputation on an international level. Such personal attacks would not only visit the election atmosphere in Karnataka but are likely to instigate public anger against Kharge. The BJP leaders demanded urgent action on the matter.