BJP fighting for rights of Kashmiri Pandits: Union MoS BL Verma

GK Web Desk Srinagar, May 11: Minister of State (MoS) for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region Government of India, BL Verma, on Wednesday said that the BJP is "fighting for justice to Kashmiri Pandits, who had been victimized in Jammu and Kashmir". Speaking to the media during a visit to Dak Banglow Baramulla, Verma, as per news agency KNO said, "BJP is fighting hard for the legal rights and justice of Kashmiri Pandits". Over a question on separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the charges including those under the stringent unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA) before a Delhi court, Verma said that they will accept "whatever the court decides regarding Malik as our party respects judiciary and its decision". Notably, the court will hear on May 19 the arguments on the quantum of the sentence to Malik.