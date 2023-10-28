BJP Govt pushing J&K towards darkness: JKPCC Chief

Wani also said that the BJP government at Centre has pushed the entire J&K towards darkness for the lust of power.

JKPCC Chief made these comments while speaking during a review meeting of Block Congress Committee Neil in Banihal Segment of Ramban District in which discussions were held over the wide range of issues including hardships on account of extreme unemployment, lack of development, connectivity and many other issues in far flung areas of Ramban and elsewhere confronting public.

Wani reviewed the organisational affairs and activities in Block Khari and urged the party workers to work hard to further strengthen the Party further at grass roots. He said the public has great expectations, for the fact is the Congress alone has served people of every section equally and always remain committed to the inclusive development of J&K.