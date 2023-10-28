BJP Govt pushing J&K towards darkness: JKPCC Chief

Ramban, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Saturday hit out at previous regimes for neglecting far flung areas on every count and reiterated Congress party’s “commitment to safeguard people’s rights and ensure inclusive development in J&K.”
Wani also said that the BJP government at Centre has pushed the entire J&K towards darkness for the lust of power.
JKPCC Chief made these comments while speaking during a review meeting of Block Congress Committee Neil in Banihal Segment of Ramban District in which discussions were held over the wide range of issues including hardships on account of extreme unemployment, lack of development, connectivity and many other issues in far flung areas of Ramban and elsewhere confronting public.
Wani reviewed the organisational affairs and activities in Block Khari and urged the party workers to work hard to further strengthen the Party further at grass roots. He said the public has great expectations, for the fact is the Congress alone has served people of every section equally and always remain committed to the inclusive development of J&K.
JKPCC Chief slammed BJP government at Centre for abandoning J&K of democratic rights leading to the severe setbacks to developmental process, besides pushing people towards darkness in every respect, for the lust of power. Congress has always taken care of the urges and aspirations of the public, Wani added and reiterated the Party's commitment to continue fighting for restoration of democratic rights and statehood to J&K with all constitutional guarantees.
On this occasion, JKPCC Chief urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate measures for holding Assembly and other elections in J&K before Lok Sabha elections.