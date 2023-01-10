BJP has failed to restore democracy in J&K: AAP

Srinagar, Jan 10: Aam Aadmi Party’s Chairman of State Coordination Committee and Former Minister, Harshdev Singh on Tuesday said that BJP has failed to restore democracy and statehood to J&K. In a statement, he alleged that public services delivery system is on a record low. AAP leader added that BJP leader Tarun Chug is trying to divert attention by issuing statements on Punjab which is an attempt to hide failure of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.
Harshdev Singh said that Chug has issued a statement on Punjab which is nothing else than diverting the attention of people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Punjab is in safe hands of a pro-people, people elected government and reformative steps are being taken for welfare of people and health, education, power model as implemented in Delhi are being replicated in Punjab.